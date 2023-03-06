BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and members of the Royal Thai Army arrive at the dining facility in Diego Garcia during Exercise Cobra Gold 23. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

