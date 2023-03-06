BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – U.S. Army soldiers and members of the Royal Thai Army eat lunch at the dining facility in Diego Garcia during Exercise Cobra Gold 23. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 02:17
|Photo ID:
|7680167
|VIRIN:
|230301-N-MJ645-1105
|Resolution:
|6592x4124
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 23 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT