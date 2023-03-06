President Joe Biden speaks with Capt. Newt McKissick, the commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado (NBC), right, and Capt. Ladislao R. Montero, the executive officer of NBC, upon arrival at Naval Air Station North Island, Mar. 13, 2023. During his visit the President is scheduled to meet with the Australian and United Kingdom Prime Ministers to discuss the Australia, United Kingdom, United States — or AUKUS — partnership (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 00:09 Photo ID: 7680136 VIRIN: 230313-N-LP924-1193 Resolution: 1951x1508 Size: 1.49 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POTUS arrives at NASNI [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.