POTUS arrives at NASNI

President Joe Biden, left, returns the salute of Capt. Newt McKissick, the commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado (NBC), right, and Capt. Ladislao R. Montero, the executive officer of NBC, upon arrival, Mar. 13, 2023. During his visit the President is scheduled to meet with the Australian and United Kingdom Prime Ministers to discuss the Australia, United Kingdom, United States — or AUKUS — partnership (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

