POTUS arrives at NASNI

President Joe Biden departs Air Force One upon arrival at Naval Air Station North Island, Mar. 13, 2023. During his visit the President is scheduled to meet with the Australian and United Kingdom Prime Ministers to discuss the Australia, United Kingdom, United States — or AUKUS — partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

Date Taken: 03.13.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
by PO3 Sophia Simons