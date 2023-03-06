Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS arrives at NASNI [Image 2 of 6]

    POTUS arrives at NASNI

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Simons 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    President Joe Biden departs Air Force One upon arrival at Naval Air Station North Island, Mar. 13, 2023. During his visit the President is scheduled to meet with the Australian and United Kingdom Prime Ministers to discuss the Australia, United Kingdom, United States — or AUKUS — partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

    POTUS
    Air Force One
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    President of the United Sates

