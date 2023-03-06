IMCOM Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Omar Jones IV and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland met with the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command team and directors at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to tour key areas, recognize outstanding team members, hear about positive impacts, programs, and projects underway and to discuss the concerns and challenges directors and staff face while working in Areas I and II. The group visited ACS and Fire Department staff and toured Resiliency Center and Exchange construction sites. The team was joined by IMCOM-Pacific Chief of Staff Dave Shafii and IMCOM-Pacific Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

