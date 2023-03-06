230312-N-VM650-0254 LOS ANGELES (March 12, 2023) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., conducted the first-ever flyover for the 95th Academy Awards in the vicinity of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, March 12, 2023. The flyover is in honor of Top Gun: Maverick’s multiple nominations including the Oscar won for “best sound.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 19:03 Photo ID: 7679973 VIRIN: 230312-N-VM650-0254 Resolution: 2128x2979 Size: 3.32 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Flyover of 2023 Academy Awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.