    U.S. Navy Flyover of 2023 Academy Awards

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230312-N-VM650-0254 LOS ANGELES (March 12, 2023) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., conducted the first-ever flyover for the 95th Academy Awards in the vicinity of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, March 12, 2023. The flyover is in honor of Top Gun: Maverick’s multiple nominations including the Oscar won for “best sound.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 19:03
    Photo ID: 7679973
    VIRIN: 230312-N-VM650-0254
    Resolution: 2128x2979
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Flyover of 2023 Academy Awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSCARS
    F/A-18
    ACADEMY AWARDS
    HOLLYWOOD
    NAVINFOWEST

