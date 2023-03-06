U.S. Navy Flyover of 2023 Academy Awards

230312-N-VM650-0254 LOS ANGELES (March 12, 2023) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., conducted the first-ever flyover for the 95th Academy Awards in the vicinity of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, March 12, 2023. The flyover is in honor of Top Gun: Maverick’s multiple nominations including the Oscar won for “best sound.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 19:03
|Photo ID:
|7679973
|VIRIN:
|230312-N-VM650-0254
|Resolution:
|2128x2979
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
