    SECDEF Attends AUKUS Trilateral Meetings [Image 1 of 9]

    SECDEF Attends AUKUS Trilateral Meetings

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets British Prime Minister Rishi Surnak at the AUKUS bilateral meeting in San Diego, Calif, March 13, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 18:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Attends AUKUS Trilateral Meetings [Image 9 of 9], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Austin
    Biden
    Albanese
    secdefaustin
    AUKUS
    Surnak

