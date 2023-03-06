Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Welcome Home: 24-Hour POW/MIA Relay Run [Image 7 of 8]

    Operation Welcome Home: 24-Hour POW/MIA Relay Run

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Members of Maxwell Air Force Base gather to remember and respect the nation's prisoners of war and those still missing in action during the opening ceremony of the Major Samuel Deichelmann POW/MIA 24 Hour Eternal torch relay Mar. 13, 2023.

    The 24-Hour POW/MIA Relay Run in honor of Maj Samuel Deichelmann, who originally hailed from Alabama and was a member of the 56th Special Operations Wing. He is still considered unaccounted for after the Vietnam War. The goal for this relay and the remainder of the week is to honor all POW/MIAs and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Robert Kingery)


