U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. Larson was certified by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, as the new F-22 demonstration team pilot for the 2023 and 2024 airshow seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7679793
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-XZ889-1525
|Resolution:
|5045x3357
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
