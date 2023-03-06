Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 7 of 9]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. Larson was certified by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, as the new F-22 demonstration team pilot for the 2023 and 2024 airshow seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

