U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. Larson was certified by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, as the new F-22 demonstration team pilot for the 2023 and 2024 airshow seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 7679791 VIRIN: 230302-F-XZ889-1392 Resolution: 4894x3256 Size: 4.62 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.