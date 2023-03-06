460th SFS Participates in Joint Training

A Marine from the 5/14 Q Battery, members from 460th and 10th Security Forces Squadrons pose for a photo at Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2023. Team Buckley SFS members participated in joint training to practice security posting in hostile environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7679778
|VIRIN:
|230311-X-AJ766-0004
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
