Marines from the 5/14 Q Battery demonstrate how to load an M777 Howitzer during joint training at Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2023. During the course, Defenders learned how to conduct security posting for swift and efficient artillery employment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 17:33 Photo ID: 7679776 VIRIN: 230311-X-AJ766-0003 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 2.63 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 460th SFS Participates in Joint Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.