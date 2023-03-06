460th SFS Participates in Joint Training

Marines from the 5/14 Q Battery demonstrate how to load an M777 Howitzer during joint training at Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2023. During the course, Defenders learned how to conduct security posting for swift and efficient artillery employment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 17:33
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
