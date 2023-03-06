Tech. Sgt. Troy Maycock, Chief of Weapons and Tactics at Buckley Space Force Base, fires an M777 Howitzer during joint training at Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2023. Members also received lessons on firing capabilities for base boundaries and security zones. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 17:33 Photo ID: 7679775 VIRIN: 230311-X-AJ766-0002 Resolution: 4810x3717 Size: 1.52 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 460th SFS Participates in Joint Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.