Tech. Sgt. Troy Maycock, Chief of Weapons and Tactics at Buckley Space Force Base, fires an M777 Howitzer during joint training at Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2023. Members also received lessons on firing capabilities for base boundaries and security zones. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7679775
|VIRIN:
|230311-X-AJ766-0002
|Resolution:
|4810x3717
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 460th SFS Participates in Joint Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
