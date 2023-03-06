Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    460th SFS Participates in Joint Training [Image 1 of 5]

    460th SFS Participates in Joint Training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Members from the 5/14 Q Battery, 460th, 790th, 21st, and 10th Security Forces Squadrons participate in loading an M777 Howitzer during joint training at Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2023. This training allowed members to fire artillery and conduct fire support. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    VIRIN: 230311-X-AJ766-0005
    This work, 460th SFS Participates in Joint Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    m777 howitzer
    readiness
    training

