Stacy Thunelius, 2023 Colleen, and Charles Nannery, 2023 Grand Marshal, prepare to make a toast during the Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi St. Patrick's Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, March 11, 2023. Keesler personnel participated in the local parade to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2016 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 16:51 Photo ID: 7679757 VIRIN: 230311-F-BD983-1417 Resolution: 4884x3226 Size: 1.22 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler participates in St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.