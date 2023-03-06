Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler participates in St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 8 of 9]

    Keesler participates in St. Patrick's Day Parade

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Ole Biloxi Marching Club participate in the Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi St. Patrick's Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, March 11, 2023. Keesler personnel participated in the local parade to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 16:51
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Keesler participates in St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Community Relations
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi St. Patrick's Day Parade

