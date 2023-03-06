U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge L. Cazares, a fuel specialist with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, puts on a respirator and headlamp before accessing the wing tank of a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. KC-135's fuel tanks are inside the wings and repairs sometimes require technicians to crawl inside the wings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 16:11
|Photo ID:
|7679645
|VIRIN:
|230222-Z-LW032-403
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZ Guard Airmen repairs KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
