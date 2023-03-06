U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge L. Cazares, a fuel specialist with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, puts on a respirator and headlamp before accessing the wing tank of a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. KC-135's fuel tanks are inside the wings and repairs sometimes require technicians to crawl inside the wings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 16:11 Photo ID: 7679645 VIRIN: 230222-Z-LW032-403 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.42 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZ Guard Airmen repairs KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.