AZ Guard Airmen repairs KC-135 Stratotanker

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge L. Cazares, a fuel specialist with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, checks the seal on his respirator before accessing the wing tank of a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. KC-135's fuel tanks are inside the wings and repairs sometimes require technicians to crawl inside the wings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US