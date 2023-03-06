AZ Guard Airmen repairs KC-135 Stratotanker

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge L. Cazares, a fuel specialist with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, repairs a fuel leak in the wing tank of a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. The KC-135, which stores fuel in wing tanks, can transfer 200,000 pounds of fuel to other aircraft in flight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

