AZ Guard Airmen repairs KC-135 Stratotanker

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge L. Cazares, a fuel specialist with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, uses a scissor lift to repair the wing tank of a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. KC-135's have fuel tanks inside the wings, and with use of a boom at the back of the plane, can transfer 200,000 pounds of fuel to other aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

