    AZ Guard Airmen repairs KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 1 of 4]

    AZ Guard Airmen repairs KC-135 Stratotanker

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge L. Cazares, a fuel specialist with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, uses a scissor lift to repair the wing tank of a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. KC-135's have fuel tanks inside the wings, and with use of a boom at the back of the plane, can transfer 200,000 pounds of fuel to other aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    This work, AZ Guard Airmen repairs KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Arizona National Guard
    Maintenance
    AZ DEMA

