    Lafayette resident, nurse serves in Cyclone Division

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Kristen Knable, of Lafayette and a 38th Infantry Division cook, poses for a photo at the Cyclone Division Armory motor pool in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Knable, who also serves as a platoon sergeant and aide, works as a nurse for Franciscan Health and is a mother of two. "Military service for me is my time to do something different once a month," said Knable of her National Guard time. "It's helped with nursing too. Being in the military builds character and leadership skills."

    This work, Lafayette resident, nurse serves in Cyclone Division, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

