Lafayette resident, nurse serves in Cyclone Division

Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Kristen Knable, of Lafayette and a 38th Infantry Division cook, poses for a photo at the Cyclone Division Armory motor pool in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Knable, who also serves as a platoon sergeant and aide, works as a nurse for Franciscan Health and is a mother of two. "Military service for me is my time to do something different once a month," said Knable of her National Guard time. "It's helped with nursing too. Being in the military builds character and leadership skills."

Date Taken: 03.05.2023
Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
Hometown: LAFAYETTE, IN, US