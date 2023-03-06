Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Kristen Knable, of Lafayette and a 38th Infantry Division cook, poses for a photo at the Cyclone Division Armory motor pool in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Knable, who also serves as a platoon sergeant and aide, works as a nurse for Franciscan Health and is a mother of two. "Military service for me is my time to do something different once a month," said Knable of her National Guard time. "It's helped with nursing too. Being in the military builds character and leadership skills."
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7679510
|VIRIN:
|230305-Z-WN757-9758
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Hometown:
|LAFAYETTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lafayette resident, nurse serves in Cyclone Division, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT