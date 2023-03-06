Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ships Connected to Shore Power [Image 2 of 5]

    Ships Connected to Shore Power

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Jackson 

    Naval Base San Diego

    230309-N-XG173-1106 - Ships moored at Naval Base San Diego are tied into shore power via cables and mounds on the pier. These power mounds allow the ship to power down its engines and run its systems on shore power. This reduces emissions from the fuel burning engines that generate power when the ship is at sea. The flexibility of going from shore to ship's power has also enabled the Navy to reduce the strain on the grid during peak energy demand during the summer months, reducing the need for rolling blackouts in areas near the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023
    VIRIN: 230309-N-XG173-1107
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Ships Connected to Shore Power [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    moored
    power
    shore
    ships

