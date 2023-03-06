State, federal energy officials visit Hanscom

Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, discuss energy initiatives with Maria Robinson, Grid Deployment Office director, U.S. Department of Energy, during a meeting at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 10. Base officials met with representatives from the U.S Department of Energy, Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and other key partners to discuss energy infrastructure, resiliency and initiatives, as well as collaboration opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

