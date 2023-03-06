Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State, federal energy officials visit Hanscom

    State, federal energy officials visit Hanscom

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, discuss energy initiatives with Maria Robinson, Grid Deployment Office director, U.S. Department of Energy, during a meeting at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 10. Base officials met with representatives from the U.S Department of Energy, Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and other key partners to discuss energy infrastructure, resiliency and initiatives, as well as collaboration opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 14:26
    Photo ID: 7679258
    VIRIN: 230310-F-RK751-0295
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    This work, State, federal energy officials visit Hanscom, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Hanscom
    U.S. Department of Energy
    Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources

