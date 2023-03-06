Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th FSRT recognized for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts [Image 9 of 21]

    165th FSRT recognized for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dee Dee C. Burton assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing (AW) is recognized by Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, commander, Georgia Air National Guard, during an awards ceremony in honor of the 165 AW Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) at the 165 AW located at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2023. The 165 AW FSRT was awarded the Air and Space Accommodation Medal for their vital role in assisting local first responders with the search and recovery of residents following Hurricane Ian, a category 4 hurricane that struck Florida September 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 7679020
    VIRIN: 230204-F-NG731-903
    Resolution: 3712x5679
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th FSRT recognized for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Victoria Coursey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

