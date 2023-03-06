Awards are on display during a ceremony to honor the 165th Airlift Wing (AW) Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) at the 165 AW located at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2023. The 165 AW FSRT was awarded the Air and Space Accommodation Medal for their vital role in assisting local first responders with the search and recovery of residents following Hurricane Ian, a category 4 hurricane that struck Florida September 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 12:57 Photo ID: 7679018 VIRIN: 230204-F-NG731-883 Resolution: 4846x3771 Size: 0 B Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th FSRT recognized for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Victoria Coursey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.