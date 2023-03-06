Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual AADD Volunteer Award

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Michael Nilges, 52nd Fighter Wing Executive Admin Support and AADD secretary, poses with his Annual AADD Volunteer Award March 9, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Nilges dedicated 66 hours of his time to the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

