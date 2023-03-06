SrA Michael Nilges, 52nd Fighter Wing Executive Admin Support and AADD secretary, poses with his Annual AADD Volunteer Award March 9, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Nilges dedicated 66 hours of his time to the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 12:45
|Photo ID:
|7679012
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-HO957-1022
|Resolution:
|5653x3224
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual AADD Volunteer Award, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT