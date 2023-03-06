Women's History Month highlight: A1C Gabrielle Francis Plunkett

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Francis Plunkett, a supply apprentice with the 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, inventories a supply bin at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2023. Airmen in the 116th LRS ensure the E-8C Joint STARS has all the supplies and equipment needed to remain mission capable at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

