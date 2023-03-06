Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month highlight: A1C Gabrielle Francis Plunkett

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Francis Plunkett, a supply apprentice with the 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, inventories a supply bin at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2023. Airmen in the 116th LRS ensure the E-8C Joint STARS has all the supplies and equipment needed to remain mission capable at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    women's history month
    women's history month 2023

