U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Francis Plunkett, a supply apprentice with the 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, inventories a supply bin at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2023. Airmen in the 116th LRS ensure the E-8C Joint STARS has all the supplies and equipment needed to remain mission capable at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|02.04.2023
|03.13.2023 11:30
|7678911
|230204-Z-XI378-3001
|5894x3929
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, Women's History Month highlight: A1C Gabrielle Francis Plunkett, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
