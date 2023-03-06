Flight Ops

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Julian Manzano, from Camarillo, California, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, directs a launch and recovery of an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

