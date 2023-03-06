Catwalk Flight Ops

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jongirnet Griffinroman, from Lake Hurst, New Jersey, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, moves aircraft hold-back bars on the flight deck, March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

