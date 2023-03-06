Flight Ops

Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Samuel Delaflor, from the Philippines, assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

