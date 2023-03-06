Flight Ops

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Martin Boateng, from Washington, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, readies an E2-D Hawkeye attached to “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 124 for launch on the flight deck, March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

