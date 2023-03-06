Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Martin Boateng, from Washington, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, readies an E2-D Hawkeye attached to “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 124 for launch on the flight deck, March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 09:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Bear Aces
    E2-D Hawkeye
    VAW 142

