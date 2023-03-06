230313-N-BI507-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Shawn Chirico, from Lithia, Fla., stands as a phone talker during a replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 08:23
|Photo ID:
|7678581
|VIRIN:
|230313-N-BI507-1005
|Resolution:
|6858x4577
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts A Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
