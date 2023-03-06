Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts A Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 10]

    Nimitz Conducts A Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230313-N-BI507-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Shawn Chirico, from Lithia, Fla., stands as a phone talker during a replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 08:23
    Photo ID: 7678581
    VIRIN: 230313-N-BI507-1005
    Resolution: 6858x4577
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts A Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

