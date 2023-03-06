Nimitz Conducts A Replenishment-at-Sea

230313-N-BI507-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Shawn Chirico, from Lithia, Fla., stands as a phone talker during a replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom)

