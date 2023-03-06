Sailor Signals Sliding Padeye Operator

230313-N-NX635-1082 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Lizeth Palacio, from Savannah, Ga., signals the sliding padeye operator during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA