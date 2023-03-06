Sailors Fire Shot Line

230313-N-NX635-1028 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors fire a shot line from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

