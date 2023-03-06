230313-N-NX635-1028 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors fire a shot line from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 08:23
|Photo ID:
|7678579
|VIRIN:
|230313-N-NX635-1028
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Fire Shot Line [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT