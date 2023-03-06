Sailor Discharges Firehose

230311-N-NX635-1121 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Control Fireman DeAngelo Reynolds, from Fairview Heights, Ill., discharges a firehose during damage control training on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA