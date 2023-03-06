Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Instructs Sailor On Hose Team Procedure [Image 4 of 10]

    Chief Instructs Sailor On Hose Team Procedure

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230311-N-NX635-1102 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Damage Controlman Joshua Steitzer, from Green Bay, Wis., instructs Sailors on hose handling techniques during damage control training on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 08:23
    Photo ID: 7678577
    VIRIN: 230311-N-NX635-1102
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
