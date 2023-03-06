Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Removes Bolts From A Jet Engine [Image 3 of 10]

    Sailor Removes Bolts From A Jet Engine

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230311-N-NX635-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Ayden Wheeler, from Reidsville, N.C., removes bolts from a jet engine aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 08:23
    Photo ID: 7678576
    VIRIN: 230311-N-NX635-1030
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Removes Bolts From A Jet Engine [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engine
    Nimitz
    Navy
    Speedhandle

