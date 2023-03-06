Sailor Loops Cable Through Cable Ties

230311-N-NX635-1073 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Technician Seaman Jack Brod, from East Aurora, N.Y., runs cables through cable ties aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

