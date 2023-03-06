Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Adds Ice Cream Mix To Soft Serve Machine [Image 1 of 10]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230311-N-NX635-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class George Asirifi, from San Diego, adds ice cream mix to a soft serve machine in the aft mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 08:23
    Photo ID: 7678573
    VIRIN: 230311-N-NX635-1039
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailor Adds Ice Cream Mix To Soft Serve Machine [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

