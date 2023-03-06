Sailor Adds Ice Cream Mix To Soft Serve Machine

230311-N-NX635-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class George Asirifi, from San Diego, adds ice cream mix to a soft serve machine in the aft mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 03.11.2023
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA