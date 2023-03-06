4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment Change of Command

Capt. Jonathan Small, incoming commander of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment takes command of the battery during change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 9, 2023. Capt. Adolfo Paz transfers command of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment to Capt. Jonathan Small.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

