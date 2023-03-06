Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment Change of Command [Image 4 of 11]

    4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment Change of Command

    GERMANY

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Capt. Adolfo Paz, outgoing Headquarters Battery commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Robert Kinney, Battalion commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 9, 2023. Capt. Adolfo Paz transfers command of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment to Capt. Jonathan Small. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

