1st Sgt. Trey Gullick, Headquarters Battery 1st Sgt, passes the guidon to Capt. Adolfo Paz, outgoing Headquarters Battery commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 9, 2023. Capt. Adolfo Paz transfers command of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment to Capt. Jonathan Small.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 06:32
This work, 4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS
