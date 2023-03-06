Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutlass Express 2023 Exercise Control Group

    KAZAKHSTAN

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Cutlass Express 2023 Exercise Control Group poses for a photo in Mombasa, Kenya, March 13, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Lanari)

    This work, Cutlass Express 2023 Exercise Control Group, by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

