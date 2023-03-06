Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk is shown the next generation drones at the Hercules Innovation Lab at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 8, 2023. Chief Stanislavchuk visited various USAF education and training institutions around the Kaiserslautern military community to discuss future education and training opportunities for Ukrainian Armed Forces non-commissioned officer corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

