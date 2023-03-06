Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB [Image 3 of 4]

    Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Kozub, left, 355th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, explains to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk, the drone capabilities at the Hercules Innovation Lab at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 8, 2023. Chief Stanislavchuk visited various USAF education and training institutions around the Kaiserslautern military community to discuss future education and training opportunities for Ukrainian Armed Forces non-commissioned officer corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 04:25
    Photo ID: 7678452
    VIRIN: 230308-F-GK375-1276
    Resolution: 5276x3658
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB
    Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB
    Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB
    Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    CMSAF
    Partners
    Ukraine
    Ramstein
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT