Ukraine CMSAF visits RAB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Kozub, right, 355th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, explains to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk about mesh networking capabilities in an Agile Combat Employment environment at the Hercules Innovation Lab at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 8, 2023. Chief Stanislavchuk visited various USAF education and training institutions around the Kaiserslautern military community to discuss future education and training opportunities for Ukrainian Armed Forces non-commissioned officer corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

