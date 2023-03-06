Train with NATO Day in Poland

Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, center right, and Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak observe survival tactic demonstrations during the Train with NATO event at Warsaw, Poland, March 12, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

