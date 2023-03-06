Train with NATO Day in Poland

From left, Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak and Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki greet Romanian soldiers assigned to the Sky Guardians, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during the Train with NATO event at Warsaw, Poland, March 12, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

