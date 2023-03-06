Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Train with NATO Day in Poland [Image 7 of 15]

    Train with NATO Day in Poland

    WARSAW, POLAND

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Maj. David A. Neveau, middle, executive officer of the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division demonstrates combatives to Polish civilians during the Train with NATO event at Warsaw, Poland, March 12, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 04:45
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

